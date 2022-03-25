Robert Price Boren, age 76, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away March 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He shared his love of Christ through mission trips and music. He actively volunteered in Hope House, United Way, Sertoma, the church choir, and was a deacon at Forest Hills Baptist Church.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Teresa Bradley Boren; father, W. Haydon Boren, and mother, Mamie Jenkins Boren.
Robert is survived by his sister, Patricia Scott of Princeton, Ky.; daughters, Julia Boren of Nashville, Tenn. and Karen Boren (Jake) Harville of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Amelia Harville and Joseph Harville, and several loving family members.
A private family burial will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Garnett Bradley, Jr., Bryan Cook, Matt Dodd, Jake Harville, Cliff Harville, Mike Cook, and Joe Lamb. Visitation began Wednesday, March 23 from 4-7 p.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service took place Thursday, March 24 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Forest Hills Baptist Church, 2101 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville, TN. Jay Hardwick will officiate.
Memorials may be made to HopeHouse International, PO Box 1097, Franklin, TN
37065, Forest Hills Baptist Church.
