Ernest Wayne Burns, 78, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Dec. 28, 2022, at North Crest Hospital in Springfield, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Steve Bird officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin Tuesday, Jan. 3 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
