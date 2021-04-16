Steven Sansom, age 63, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
Steven was a Logan County native born Oct. 29, 1957, to Lloyd Wade Sansom and Pauline Jean Peck Sansom. He was a music teacher for the Christian County schools and a member of Dripping Spring Baptist Church. He graduated from Western Kentucky University and Southern Baptist Seminary. He was a past member of the Kentucky Music Education Association and Kentucky Singing Men that is a part of the Kentucky Baptist Association.
Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Sansom, and brother, Paul Sansom.
Steven is survived by his father, Lloyd Sansom of Russellville, Ky.; his wife of 40 years, Marsha Sansom; one brother, Mark Sansom and wife Mary of Bowling Green, Ky.; one sister-in-law, Shawn Sansom of Burlington, Ky.; four nephews, Paul Sansom, Jr., Daniel Sansom, Joshua Sansom, and David Sansom; one niece, Victoria Sansom Sherertz; two uncles, Bill Sansom and wife Lois Jean of Russellville, Ky. and Albert Peck of Wales, and four cousins, Scott Sansom, Tracy Sansom Barker, Larry Sansom, and Andrew Peck.
Funeral services for Steven Sansom will be conducted Saturday, April 17 at 1 p.m. at Dripping Spring Baptist Church with Bro. Jeff Noffsinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at Dripping Spring Baptist Church on Saturday, April 17 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Please observe CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of face coverings. Summers & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Dripping Spring Baptist Church or The Gideons. Envelopes will be available at the church.
