James Lewis “Jake” Haley, age 88, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
James was born in Warren County, Ky. on Oct. 18, 1934, to the late Virgil Marion and Sarah Mamie (Cox) Haley. He was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church and was a farmer.
Jake is preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Dee Haley; his brothers, Frank Haley, Clarence Haley, and Preston Haley, and four sisters, Sarah Ruth Snell, Mary Pugh, Jean Coles, and Dorothy Brown.
Jake is survived by his wife of 68 years, Nellie Haley; his son, Melvin Haley (Judy) of Auburn, Ky.; three daughters, Linda Graham of Auburn, Ky., Sylvia Hart (Daniel) Auburn, Ky., and Sandra Powell of Virginia; four sisters, Earline Johnson of Auburn, Ky., Mazell Collins of Bowling Green, Ky., Mardell Pike of Indiana, and LaFell Claypool (J.R.) of Auburn. Ky.
Funeral services for James Lewis “Jake” Haley will be conducted on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Chris Odle officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are James Daniel Hart, John Graham, Michael Haley, Jason Hart, Chris Powell, and Marcus Haley.
