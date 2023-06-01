Mac Glenn Laster, age 76, formerly of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the Morningside House of Friendship in Hanover, Md.
Mac was born in Muhlenberg County, Ky. on Oct. 2, 1946, to the late Marvin A. and Pearl Frances (Bilyeu) Laster. He was a member of the Second Baptist Church, and a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he earned a Purple Heart. He served honorably in the United States Army for 28 years achieving the rank of Sergeant First Class. He received numerous citations for his dedication and service to his country.
Mac is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Laster; a sister,
Deloris Laster; a brother, David Laster, and several brothers and sisters of the Armed Forces, including several members of the “A” team.
Mac is survived by his two daughters, Nicole Martinez (Chuck) of Severn, Md. and Collette Duncan of North Dinwiddie, Va.; grandchildren, Malinda Duncan of North Dinwiddie, Va., Victoria Sullivan (Steve) of Los Angeles, Calif., and Matthew Martinez (Abigael) of Woodlawn, Md.; a brother, Harold Laster (Faye); a sister, Barbara Belcher both of Lewisburg, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Terry Laster of Murray, Ky., and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services for Mac Laster were conducted Tuesday, May 30 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Brad Rogers officiating. Burial followed in the First General Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, May 30 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 31 from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
The family has asked that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
