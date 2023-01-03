Mr. Ricky Cook, age 59, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will continue on Friday, Dec. 30 from 6 a.m. until the funeral service time. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial to follow at Auburn Cemetery in Auburn, Ky.
Ricky was born on Feb. 8th, 1963, in Bowling Green, Ky. to the late Bub Cook and the late Sue Evelyn (Pickard) Cook. He is also preceded in death by two brothers, Gaylon Cook and James Cook; a sister, Jean Forbes; brother-in-law, Jeff Smith, and grandson, Parker Boyd.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Arttie Cook; five sons, Jason Cook (Jessica) of Franklin, Ky., Roger Boyd of Auburn, Ky., Joshua Boyd (Pea) of Bowling Green, Ky., Dustin Cook (Cindy) of Auburn, Ky., and Tommy Cook (Kelsea) of Auburn, Ky.; 10 grandchildren, Grant Cook, Abbey Cook, Jordin Boyd, Bryson Boyd, Camdyn Boyd, Ayden Mitton, Izzabella Cook, Adyson Barton, Bennett Barton, and Kenzie Barton; three brothers, Billy Ray Lester (Joyce) of Bowling Green, Ky., Steven Dale Lester (Margie) of Franklin, Ky., and David Cook (Sharon) of Franklin, Ky.; two sisters, Carolyn Lester of Franklin, Ky. and Debbie Smith of Auburn, Ky.; several nieces and nephews, and his fur baby, Bitsy.
Ricky enjoyed fishing, spending time with kids and his wife, walking on the beach, country cruising, and loved grilling.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN, 38105, or can be made online at www.stjude.org. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory’s website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.