Irvin C. Nash, 81, of Auburn, passed away January 18, 2023 at the Creekwood Nursing and Rehab in Russellville.
He was born to the late Richard C. Nash and late Pauline Nash on January 22, 1941. He resided in Russellville and vicinity throughout his entire life. He retired from Cutler Hammer Manufacturing and was a tobacco farmer. Irvin served his country in the United States Army and is a Vietnam War veteran.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Marie Nash. He loved his family of six brothers and sisters and is a loving uncle to four nieces and five nephews and their families.
He is survived by his brothers, Kenneth Nash and wife Frances of Franklin, Doug Nash and wife Vera of Russellville, and Warren Nash of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sisters, Jessie Sears and husband Glen of Russellville, Joyce Bond and husband Mike of Russellville and Wanda Vincent and husband Jimmy of Rochester; four nieces, five nephews and their families.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday January 21, 2023, in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. John Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
