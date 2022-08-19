Gisela Biggs Gardner nee Fiedel, age 90, of Evanston, IL., passed away Aug. 3, 2022.
She was the beloved wife of the late James Calvin Biggs and the late Robert J. Gardner. A loving mother of Peter Wiethege, James C. Biggs, Jr, Lee J. Biggs, Gregory A. Biggs, Robert J. (Amy) Biggs, Curtis (Mina Heydari) Biggs, and Matthew (Lara) Biggs. A loving stepmother of Marjorie (Ronald) Brensinger, Anthony Gardner, Dr. Judith (Charles) Reese, Joseph (Phylliss) Gardner, John (Tracey) Gardner, and Christopher Gardner. Proud grandmother of Brittany, Jason (Sarah), Katie and Amanda Biggs; Jason, Kyle, and Angie Skonieczny; Noelle Simmons; Kathleen (Brian) Russell, Alexa (Jeffrey) Holm, and Elisabeth and Mitchell Gardner. Kind great-grandmother of Eleanor Biggs; Charlie, Seaver, and Rory Holm, and Evangeline and Joanna Russell.
Visitation began Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077. A Funeral Mass will begin Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. at Saint Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln St., Evanston, IL 60201. The interment will be Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Adairville, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
