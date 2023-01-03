Cliff Hester, 75, of Hopkinsville, Ky., and formerly of Sharon Grove, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at his home.
Memorial services were held Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. at the Auburn Church of God of Prophecy, 1071 West Main Street, Auburn, Ky. with Reverend Phillip Whitaker officiating. Visitation was held at the church Saturday, Dec. 31 from 12 p.m. until time of service. Todd County Funeral Hoke is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.