Mia Duncan Barnes, dearly beloved daughter of Kate and Cory Barnes, was born sleeping on May 26th, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Lexington. Although Mia never experienced life on earth, her very existence is a source of joy, hope, and unfettered love for her parents and big brother, Matthew Harrison Barnes. While we will forever mourn her passing, we find peace in knowing that she was welcomed into heaven by her Savior and the many friends and family members who went before her.
In addition to her parents and brother, Mia is survived by her maternal grandparents, Keith and Teresa Hildabrand (Lewisburg, KY) and Cindy and Paul Betz (Bardstown, KY); paternal grandparents Gina and Jack Laessle (Rineyville, KY); maternal great-grandfather James Duncan Hildabrand (Lewisburg, KY); paternal great-grandmother Pauline Cornett (Elizabethtown, KY); and host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends by whom she will forever be remembered and adored.
Mia will be interred at the Walnut Grove Baptist Church cemetery amongst generations of her mother’s family. A private graveside service has been planned and coordinated by Kirby Funeral Services in Russellville. Expressions of sympathy can be made by donating directly to the Perinatal Palliative Care program at Baptist Health Lexington, 1740 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY 40503. This program provided a source of great strength and comfort to the family during Mia’s passing, which is a blessing we will never forget.
