Charles D. Scott, 82, of Bowling Green, formerly of Russellville, passed away Aug. 9, 2002, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Jimmie Hampton officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
