Marion Ann Hanks, age 54, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at her home.
Marion Ann was born in South Pittsburg, Tenn. on April 1, 1968. She was a Baptist by faith and worked with the Days Inn in Bowling Green. Marion is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Andrew and Stella Rollins, and paternal grandparents, Harry Clayton and Norene Johnson.
Marion Ann is survived by her maternal grandmother, Sarah Rollins; mother and father, Larry and Janie Johnson; her son, Taylor Wayne Hanks (Presley) of Russellville, Ky.; three sisters, Tina Hopper of Russellville, Ky., Carla Newman (John) of Tennessee., and Audria Higgins (Tim) of Tennessee.; four grandchildren, Bentley, Lincoln, Sophia, and Barley, and several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services for Marion Ann Hanks will be conducted Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Brent Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the First General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Stephen Allen, Keith Allen, Keaton Allen, Hugh Johnson, Corey Hopper, Dayton Hopper, and Ryan Patterson. Honorary pallbearers are Shelly Johnson, Penny Robey, Bregetta Wagoner, Kim Johnson, Jill Hurt, and Bonnie Lewis.
The family has asked that donations be made to the First General Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1199, Russellville, KY 42276. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.