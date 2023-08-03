Christine Elizabeth Perry, 94 of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville, Ky.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 30 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with JW Haire officiating. Burial followed in the Blake Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home on Saturday, July 29 at 5 p.m. and Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
