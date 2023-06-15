Lillian Head White, 92, of Alvaton, Ky., passed away on June 10, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky.
She was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Logan County, Ky. to the late William Franklin Head and Georgia Mae Head. She was married 46 years to Thomas Rhea White who proceeds her in death. She is also preceded in death by a son, William David White, and three brothers, Freddy, Billy, and Dale.
She retired from the telephone company after 45 years of service, starting out as a switchboard operator for Bellsouth and working her way up to management with AT&T. After the death of her beloved husband, she went back to work at Castner Knott to occupy her time and stayed 20 years, retiring a second time from Dillard’s.
Her memory will live on in her daughter, Tere-sea Rhea White; grandchildren, Deidre, Megan, Wm. David, and Mary; great-grandchildren, Jack, Patrick, Cora, Clark, and Magalie; a brother, George; a sister, Margaret; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers please pray for those with Dementia and those who care for them.
The family will take visitors at J.C. Kirby Broadway Chapel from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. The funeral will be at noon on June 15 at Christ Episcopal Church with visitation before the funeral. Burial will follow the funeral at the Head Family Cemetery in Russellville, Ky. where she will be buried next to her husband.
