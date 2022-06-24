Imogene Johnson, 84, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 23 at 11 a.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Rev. Nick Stamps officiating. Burial followed at the Todd County Meadow Haven in Elkton. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, June 22 from 5-7 p.m.
