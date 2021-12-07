Michael Alan Brock, age 76, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Mike was a Logan County native born Dec. 6, 1944, to the late Clifton S. Brock and Lillian Clark Brock. He was a member of the Lions Club and National Wild Turkey Federation and was an avid hunter. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Orndorff Brock, and brother, Steven Brock.
Mike is survived by one son, David Glascock and wife Christi of Germany; two daughters, Elyse Stuart and husband Jonathon of Russellville, Ky. and Emily Ross of Russellville, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Joshua Ross and wife Kara, Ian Ross, Haddox Ross, Maddie Ross, Grayson Stuart, Gus Glascock, and Linley Glascock, and one great-grandchild, Gabe Ross.
Memorial services for Michael Alan Brock were conducted Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at Berea Christian Church with Rev. Dan Lovell officiating. Visitation began at the church Saturday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. until the service hour of 3 p.m. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge
of arrangements.
