Frances Laverne Baker, 74, of Russellville, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green
Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home with Al Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday, May 27 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.