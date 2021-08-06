Stephen Ray Bilyeu, age 74, of the Bucksville Community, Auburn, Ky. passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home.
Stephen was born in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 1946, to the late Verdie and Frances Julia (Lucas) Bilyeu. He was a member of the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church, a United States Army Veteran, and was a truck driver with Rockwell. He retired from Bilt-Rite.
Stephen is preceded in death by his brother, Raymond Bilyeu, and two sisters, Margie Clark and Ellen Wheat.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 54 years, Lillian Ann Bilyeu; son, Thomas Louis Bilyeu (Tammy LeAnn) of Auburn; two daughters, Shelia Denise Barrett (Gaylon) of Tyler, Texas and Amie Kathleen Ferrell (Cody) of Auburn; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Stephen Ray Bilyeu will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Wesley Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Bucksville Cemetery. Visitation will begin Friday, Aug. 6 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Michael Cody Rushin, Lucas Andrew Dean, Dalton Ray Dean, Kaylik Alexander Bilyeu, Phil Fuller, Cory James Ferrell, Gaylon Barrett, Brian Brown, Thomas Bilyeu, and Matthew Perry.
The family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.