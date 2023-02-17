Keaton Wesley Oberhausen, 25, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Keaton was born Feb. 11, 1997, to Mark Cowherd and Kim Carter in Russellville.
He enjoyed collecting antiques, he enjoyed old cars, tinkering and fixing anything, hanging out with friends and picking on his sisters.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ford Cowherd Sr.
He is survived by his paternal grandmother, Minnie Cowherd of Bowling Green; maternal grandparents, Sandra and Ray Sharp of Russellville; father, Mark Cowherd of Allensville; mother, Kimberly “Kim” Carter and husband, Fred of Russellville; brothers, Bryce Carter and Triston Felix both of Russellville; and sisters, Brittany Carter, Ella Cowherd and Marin Carter all of Russellville.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at 7 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel.
Visitation will begin from 4 p.m. until the service time at 7 p.m.
