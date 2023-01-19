Kenny Williams, 47, of Trenton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville.
Visitation with the Williams family will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 12 p.m. until funeral service time at 2 p.m. at the Todd County Funeral Home with the Rev. Andy Hailey and Shane Hessey officiating. Interment will follow at the Edgewood Cemetery in Trenton.
