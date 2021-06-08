Patricia Ann Tucker, 73, of Clifty, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.
Funeral services were held Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m. at Clifty Christian Church with Rev. Jerry Sweeney and Rev. Keith Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Todd County. Visitation began at he church Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. until time of service. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
