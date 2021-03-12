Christopher Neal Mallory age 52 of Hazel Park, Michigan, formerly of Russellville, passed away January 31, 2021. He was born in Russellville on April 15, 1968 to Jackie and Pat (Young) Mallory. Christopher was a Carpenter. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents John and Carlene Mallory of Lewisburg and maternal grandparents Sam and Vastie Young of Russellville. Christopher is survived by his:
Mother and Father Jackie and Pat (Young) Mallory, his sister Tiffiny Mallory of Bowling Green, two nieces Brittiny Duncan (Brandon) of Russellville and Patricia Duncan (Wren) of Bowling Green, a great niece and nephew Driia and A. J. Ferguson of Bowling Green also Kyndal and Kamdyn Sweatt of Russellville, along with his precious dog Remi and other relatives and friends of Michigan.
Private graveside services will be held Friday March 5, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Bro. Michael Whittaker and Bro. Bobby Jo Forshee officiating. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
The family ask that donation be made to Young Funeral Home or to Family to help with expenses.
