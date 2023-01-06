Xavion “Punkin” DemonTrae Bell, 16, of Guthrie, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m. at TCCHS with Rev. LaKeisha Golladay officiating. Burial will follow at the Lester Chapel Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation will begin on Friday, Jan. 6 from 4-8 p.m. at the Todd County Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.