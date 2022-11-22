Anthony Leedean “Dean” Hess, age 58, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Nov. 13, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Dean was born in Gary, Ind. to the late Richard Hess and Charlene (Norwich) Hess on Jan. 8, 1964. He worked in construction and enjoyed riding motorcycles, watching movies, and spending time with his family.
Along with his mother, he is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Liz” Hess of Auburn, Ky.; sons, Travis “Scooter” Hess (Jessica) of Auburn, Ky., Tristan “Squeaky” Hess (Maegan) of Auburn, Ky., and Harley Hess of Auburn, Ky., and grandchildren, Chloe Grace Hess, Tony Hess, Leilani Hess, and Truett Hess.
Anthony Leedean “Dean” Hess had a memorial service Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, Russellville Chapel with Cliff Kennedy and Adam Trent officiating. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. The family has chosen cremation. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel in charge of the services.
