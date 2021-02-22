Daniel Gaston, age 44, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Gaston was born Oct. 14, 1976, was employed as an inside sales representative with Whayne/Boyd CAT Equipment Company in Hopkinsville and was a farmer. He earned his degree in dairy science at the University of Kentucky, was a member of New Union Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, taught Sunday School, and was the sound technician.
He is survived by his parents, James and Becky Gaston of Russellville, Ky.; his sister, Emily Highsmith and husband Mark of San Antonio, Texas, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private funeral services for Daniel Gaston were held Sunday, Feb. 21 with Bro. Donnie Blick officiating. Burial followed in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. There was a public walk-through visitation Saturday, Feb. 20 from 2-4 p.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home.
Pallbearers are Mark Barrow, John Barrow, Dr. Will Ham, Stewart Vick, Jonathan Mullins, and Michael McMeen.
Memorial Donations may be made to New Union Baptist Church or to Gideons International.
