Mother, wife, friend, homemaker, artist, caring community member—these are just a few of the ways to describe Betty Harlane Lehman, who left this world on Saturday, July 17, 2021, surrounded by friends and family. Betty was 79.
Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Drakesboro, Betty was the daughter of the late Harlan Hope and the late Elizabeth Hope. Betty married Charles B. “Goober” Lehman and had two daughters, Beth Lehman Morrell (Tim) of Nashville, Tenn., and Dawn Lehman Kopra, (Tim) of League City, Texas. She had two beloved grandchildren and was always ready with a story about Jacqueline Elizabeth Kopra of New York, New York, and Matthew Charles Kopra of Georgetown, Texas. Betty’s loving sister Fredia Brown (Ed) of Bardstown, Ky., also survives her as well as Betty’s niece and nephew, Robyn Brown and Chris Brown (Jamie), and her five great-nephews.
Although Betty obtained an associate degree in secretarial science and worked for a short time for TVA, homemaking was her passion. A gifted seamstress, many have received her handmade baby and wedding gifts. She made wedding gowns for her daughters and even for a few special family friends. She designed elaborate Christmas stockings for her family members which were true works of art. Betty loved to paint and garden and was well known as a fabulous cook. She had many at-home businesses over the years showcasing her creativity and talent including monogramming, making uniforms for the high school band color guard, and custom macramé pieces. She enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to visit Europe as well as many locations throughout the U.S. Some of her favorite trips were to watch her son-in-law, Tim Kopra, launch on the Space Shuttle; not only for the excitement of the event but for the chance to spend extended time with her daughters and other friends and family. Betty was a second mother to many, and her nurturing personality was only eclipsed by her fantastic sense of humor.
During Betty’s illness, she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Beth, and her son-in-law, Tim, who hosted her in Nashville when she was receiving treatment at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center. Her daughter, Dawn, cared for her many weeks during her times of recovery at home. She was also cared for by her many dear friends who visited regularly and brought cheer to both Goober and Betty.
Betty was an active member of Lewisburg United Methodist Church where she served on the board for several years and as a tireless volunteer at the local food pantry, Open Hearts Open Hands, Inc. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be sent to this organization or to the church at P.O. Box 299, Lewisburg, KY, 42256. Open Hands contributions may also be sent via PayPal at paypal.me/ohoh1
Betty’s memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at Lewisburg United Methodist Church located on Stacker Street. Bro. Gary Ball, a friend of the family and former minister of the church, will officiate. Interment will be in the Lewisburg Cemetery.
The family will receive friends both Friday, July 23 from 5-8 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, 252 E. Green Street, Lewisburg, KY, and at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church prior to service.
