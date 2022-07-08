Rex Christopher Oakes, 57, of the Daysville Community, passed away on July 5, 2022, at his home.
Rex is survived by his parents, Johnny Bob Oakes and Gloria (Edwards) Oakes; brother, Ben Kirtley Oakes; two nieces, Ashton Oakes Dawson (John Dockins) and Caitlin Oakes Turner (Devin), and great-nieces and nephews, Kirtley Oakes Dawson, John Tinsley Dawson, Merritt Belle Dawson, Linden Blake Turner, and Laura Katherine Turner.
Rex loved his cattle and the work with them. He was known as the mayor of Daysville.
Visitation began Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday, July 8 from 9 to 10 a.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Jonathan Hadden officiating. Burial followed in the Lee Cemetery. Online condolences and more can be made at www.kir
