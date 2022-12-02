Alice Faye Funk, 78, of Russellville, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
She was a Todd County native born Feb. 5, 1944, to the late John B. Holley and Pantha Lyle Holley. She worked as a teacher’s aide for the Russellville Independent School System and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John L. Holley, Alvin G. Holley and Robert R. Holley; and three sisters, Louise Holley Duke, Elizabeth Holley McAfee and Dorothy Holley Moore.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Funk; one son, Russell Funk and wife, Shaela of Bowling Green.
Funeral services for Alice Faye Funk will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Summers and Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Rex Cundiff, Steve Stuart, Billy Hall, Matt Koch, Brian McAfee and Ron Watkins.
Memorial donations can be made to Oak Grove Church, P.O. Box 456, Russellville, KY 42276. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.