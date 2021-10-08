Robbie Jewel Whitney Miller, of Murray, Ky., passed away Oct. 4, 2021.
Robbie was born between the rivers on July 23, 1939, in Golden Pond, Ky. to the late Percy Whitney and late Irene Dunn Whitney Turner. She is also predeceased by her stepfather, Curve Turner; brother, Vernon Hale Whitney, and sister, Velar Whitney Olah.
Robbie married the late Irvin Miller on May 19, 1959, and moved many times over the years due to Irvin’s service to the United States Navy. They made Almo, Ky. their home. They had two children, Cathy of Lewisburg, Ky. and Jamie of Almo, Ky.
Robbie was a Kentucky Colonel, member of Dexter Baptist Church, avid decorator, crafter, gardener, homemaker, and an extremely proud Mamaw who always had a story to tell about one of her granddaughters or her great-grandson.
Robbie is survived by her daughter, Cathy Baugh and husband Glenn; her son, Jamie Miller and wife Jeri;
her grandchildren, Angela Baugh, Taylor Snell and husband Jonathan, and her great-grandson, Jonathan Ryan Snell. During Robbie’s illness, she was lovingly cared for by Carolyn Crass and Sandra Harper.
Funeral services for Mrs. Robbie Miller is set for Friday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m. at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, downtown Murray. Elijah Balentine will officiate and burial will follow at Stewart Cemetery. The family welcomes visitors at the funeral home from Friday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The family asks that visitors please wear a mask.
Pallbearers include Clint Gentry, Jeff Gentry, Jonathan Snell, Jeff Turner, and Logan Dowdy.
