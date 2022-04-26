George W. Rogers, age 62, long-time farmer of Logan County, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at UK Hospital Inpatient Hospice in Lexington, Ky.
George was born Nov. 28, 1959, to the late George Earl “Jack” Rogers and the late Anna McReynolds Rogers of Auburn, Ky. George graduated class of 1978 from Auburn High School. Shortly following graduation, George began farming with his father and uncle in the Corinth community of Logan County. George married Karen E. Duchesne in October 1997, they enjoyed 24 1/2 years together. He is survived by his wife and son, Jared C. Rogers of Bowling Green, Ky.; his in-laws, Don and Joan Duchesne of Massachusetts; his three sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law, and many close cousins and numerous friends. George was of the Protestant faith but at times attended church with his wife and son at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
George loved the outdoors and traveling. He and Karen visited various places during their time together, including Alaska, Hawaii, New Zealand, Fiji, and Canada. He especially loved to visit National Parks and hike out west. When he was very young he traveled with his parents to visit family in California. He was an avid sports fan cheering for all UK sports, the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco 49ers, and New England Patriots. He also loved music and really enjoyed attending concerts like Matchbox Twenty, Linkin Park, Foreigner, and Chicago.
Funeral services for George W. Rogers will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27 at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Pastor Evan Tedder officiating. Burial will follow in Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday, April 26 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, April 27 from 8 a.m. until the service hour of 11:30 a.m. Pallbearers are Daniel Rogers, Paul Murphy, Ted Rogers, Rodney Hayden, Adam Hendricks, and Jason Hendricks.
Memorial contributions may be made to the NET Research Foundation, 31 St. James Ave., Suite 365, Boston, MA 02116 or the NCAN, Inc. (Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network), 3074 Brookchase Blvd., Indian Land, SC 29707, or Bluegrass Care Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
