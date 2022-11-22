Billy Joe Hodges, age 88, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at the Hopkins Nursing Center in Woodburn, Ky.
Billy was born in Logan County, Ky. on July 10, 1934, to the late Charles Henry Hodges and Jimmy Lee (Rogers) Hodges. Billy is a member of Crittenden Drive Church of Christ, a member of the Army National Guard and formerly worked for Holley Carburetor. Billy is preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Wilson, and his brothers, Everitt Hodges and Carl Hodges.
Billy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Geraldine Hodges; two sons, Keith DeBerry (Patrice) and Randy DeBerry (Michaela) of Clover, S.C.; one daughter, Darcy Hunt (Neal) of Lebanon, Ky.; seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Billy Joe Hodges were conducted Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Rob Sindorf officiating. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Sunday, Nov. 20 from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Keith DeBerry, Randy DeBerry, Doug DeBerry, Aaron Westbrook, Neal Hunt, and Zachary Smith.
