Hattie Ruth Shelton, 97, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Christian Health Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Hattie Ruth was born Saturday, June 13, 1925, the daughter of Albert Gardner and Hattie Danks. She was the wife of Morris Shelton, whom she married in 1946.
Hattie Ruth graduated from Lewisburg High School in 1944. She attended Western Kentucky University for a year and returned home to teach on an emergency teaching certificate obtained due to a WWII-related teacher shortage. She taught for five years in Butler and Logan Counties. In 1955, she was hired as the first secretary at Lewisburg School where she remained for 42 years. She touched a lot of lives during that time, and a lot of lives touched her.
In 2013, Hattie Ruth was one of the first inductees into Lewisburg School’s Hall of Fame where, in true Hattie Ruth fashion, she told those in attendance: “I am so glad you did this while I am still living. I would have hated to miss it.”
Hattie Ruth was also a proud lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for 25 years and remained active in the church until she was physically unable to do so. The Lovan/Shelton Sunday School Class, named in her honor, continues.
Surviving are son, Greg Shelton; daughter-in-law, Annetta Shelton; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and one step-great-grandchild;
She was predeceased by a son, Gary Shelton.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg, KY with Bro. Ronnie Forrest officiating. Interment will be in Lewisburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday, Oct. 16 at Price Funeral Home, Inc.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are sent to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund, 954 Stacker Street, Lewisburg, KY 42256. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
