Daniel Edward Abney, age 68, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Logan Memorial Hospital.
Daniel was born in Christian County, Ky. on Aug. 5, 1954, to the late Carles Lester and Mary Louise (Thompson) Abney. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and retired from E. R. Carpenter Company where he was a mechanic. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Gail Abney; a sister, Shirley Laster, and a brother, James Lester Abney.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Mireya Abney; two sons, Daniel Dewayne Abney of Hopkinsville, Ky. and Michael Abney (Melanie) of Russellville, Ky.; a daughter, Delana Webb of Russellville, Ky.; a brother, Donnie Ray Abney (Sharon) of Dunmor, Ky.; three sisters, Nina Cumbee (Gary) of Elkton, Ky., Sue Frogue of Utah, and Dorothy Abney of Arkansas, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Daniel Abney will be conducted Thursday, Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Cliff Kennedy and Philip Coots officiating. Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation will begin Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
