Sarah Sue Phillips, 75, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Sue was the daughter of the late Ish and Elizabeth Phillips. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Phillips.
A member of New Life Baptist Church in Auburn, Sue worked for 32 years for Lifeway in Louisville, Ky., where she began as a film clerk and worked her way up to assistant manager. She received the Career of Excellence award for her many years of service. After retiring from Lifeway, Sue worked as an instructional aide at Auburn Elementary School.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Pam Cassady; grandson, Caleb Cassady; granddaughter, Sarah Cassady; future granddaughter-in-law, Viyien Lim; sister, Patty Roper; sister-in-law, Janis Phillips; nieces, Kathy Shirley (Mike) and Beth Stewart (Scott); nephews, Mark Phillips (Parker); and Jonathan Phillips (Amy), several great nieces and nephews; and her grand-dog, Sunset.
Cremation was chosen with a Celebration of Life service to be held at New Life Baptist Church in Auburn on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. with Scott Cassady officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 3-5 p.m. Kirby Funeral Services Russellville is entrusted with the arrangements. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.
