Ronald Earl “Bubba” Brooks, 62, of the Dot community, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. in the Celebration Chapel at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Tony Stratton officiating. A private burial will be held in the cemetery on Baldwin Farm. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until service time.
