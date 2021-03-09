Patsy Ann Hanley Estes, age 74, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home.
Patsy was a Simpson County native born Aug. 27, 1946, to the late John Harlan Hanley and Mary Elizabeth Gore Hanley. She was a homemaker and a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Stamps; her son, Scotty Stamps; her sister, Carol Bilbrey, and her brother, Ronnie Hanley.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Norman Estes; one son, Jeremy Stamps and wife Tonya of Olmstead, Ky.; one step-son, Bryan Estes and wife Jan of Auburn, Ky.; one daughter, Angela Woodlee and husband Terry of Lewisburg, Ky.; three step-daughters, Sharron Cockrell of Whitehouse, Tenn., Vicki Stamps of Franklin, Ky., and Tracey Yates and husband Jimmy of Auburn, Ky.; one sister, Marilyn Condiff of Bowling Green, Ky.; four grandchildren, Jessica Arterburn and husband Jon, Jamie Thomason, Jarrett Stamps, and Trent Stamps and wife Keshia; 10 step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Patsy Ann Hanley Estes will be conducted Tuesday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Tony McAlister and Bro. Nick Stamps officiating. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Baptist Church Cemetery. A walk-through visitation will be held Monday, March 8 from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 9 from 8 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m. Please observe CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing of face coverings.
Pallbearers are Terry Woodlee, Trent Stamps, Jarrett Stamps, Jon Arterburn, James Thomason, and Bryan Estes.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cave Spring Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.