James H. Burgher, Jr., age 99, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Auburn Health Care Center in Auburn.
Mr. Burgher was a sixth-generation Logan County native, born July 22, 1923, to the late J. Hardy Burgher and Sadie Bauer Burgher, of the Coopertown Road community of Russellville, Ky. James attended the Kedron one-room schoolhouse and was a 1942 graduate of Russellville High School. Recognized as one of the oldest surviving veterans of Logan County, Burgher served in the United States Army during World War II, 1944-1946 as a TEC-4 Sergeant in Small Arms and Weapons Mechanics. Retired owner of Jimmy’s TV and Appliance, Mr. Burgher was well known throughout the county as a man of strong Christian faith, good moral character, and a kind neighbor to all. He was a member of the Auburn Church of Christ for over 74 years serving the church as an elder, Bible class teacher, song leader, and speaker.
For many years James was respected as a blue ribbon winner in regional car shows taking top honors at the prestigious Concours d’Elegance of Lexington, Ky. in 2007 for his exceptional restoration of his 1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria. He frequently participated in community parades such as the Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival and of Auburn where he was honored to be named Grand Marshall for the 2016 Christmas parade. He was known to raise some of the largest and best-tasting tomatoes in Logan County. James was blessed to celebrate his 99th birthday with a sharp mind and a strong will to regain strength literally till his last day. Along with his parents, Mr. Burgher was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Gladys Williams Burgher; his beloved sister, Annetta Burgher Bunch, and his grandson, Jesse Dylan Burgher.
He is survived by sons, Jesse “Danny“ and Monica Burgher of Montgomery, Ala.; William “Mike“and Lorraine Burgher of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter, Suzanne and Rex Payne of the Dallas, Texas area; eight grandchildren, Mary Payne, Marlena Burgher, Rachel Payne Dickson, Joshua Burgher, Sadie Burgher, Angelica Burgher, and Anita Burgher, and loving caregivers Evelyn Price and Kenneth Pendleton.
A celebration of life for James Burgher will be conducted Friday, Aug. 12 at 2 pm. at Young Funeral Home, 213 Spring St., Auburn, KY with sons Jesse and Mike, and son-in-law, Rex officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Thursday, Aug. 11 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Young Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers are grandson, Joshua Burgher; nephews, George Bunch and Roy Morgan, and family friends, Larry Dorris, Jason Dorris, Danny Moore, Kenneth Pendleton, and Joe Smotherman. Honorary pallbearers are Rayburn Belcher, Lloyd Earl Bilyeu, Gordon Caudill, Howard Hall, Bobby Price, Bob Rogers, SC Smotherman, and Boyd Earl Wright.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of James Burgher to the South Union Shaker Village, 896 Shaker Museum Rd., Auburn, KY 42206.
