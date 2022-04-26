Walter Lawrence Penick, 88, of Adairville, Ky., passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at The Arbor’s at Springfield Heights. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 26th at 1 p.m. in the Oakhurst Chapel of the Robertson County Funeral Home with Reverend Clay Burchett officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville, Ky. with Eric Clark, Todd Clark, Lynn Clark, Christian Clark, CJ Freeman, Mason Freeman, Chad Freeman, and Terry Powell serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Morton Penick, Joe Penick, and Lee Penick. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 25th from 5-8 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 26th from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Mr. Penick was born Dec. 10, 1933, in Hopkinsville, Ky. to the late Lynn Preston and Ruby Powell Penick. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Adairville United Methodist Church. Mr. Penick loved line dancing, square dancing, boating, and listening to country music. He most enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren.
Mr. Penick is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Sherri and Eric Clark of White House and Mary Ann and Chad Freeman of Adairville, Ky.; his grandchildren, Christian and Lauren Clark, CJ (Cortney), Mason, and Megan Freeman; his great-grandchildren, Brayden Dial, Bryson, and Baylee Freeman, and by his brother and sister-in-law, Morton Edward and Norma Jean Penick of Adairville, Ky.
If so desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Adairville United Methodist Church 205 N. Church St. Adairville, KY 42202
Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.