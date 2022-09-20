Joseph Gerald “Joe” Miller, 78, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Plainview Mennonite Church with Mike Mast officiating. Burial followed in the Plainview Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation began at the church Thursday, Sept. 15 from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. until service time. Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
