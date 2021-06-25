Margie Jane Combs, 87, of Elkton, passed away June 21, 2021, at the Hearthstone Place Nursing Home in Elkton.
Funeral services held Friday, June 25 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Bryan Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, June 25, from 11 a.m. until time of service.
