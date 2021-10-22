Thomas “Tommy” Wayne Page, age 82, of Todd County, Ky., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
Tommy was a Todd County native born March 6, 1939, to the late Thomas Alvin Page and Margaret Sadler Page. He was the owner/operator of Page’s Grocery in Allensville from the late 1950s until 2004 when his health forced him to retire. He loved all sports and was an avid fan of UK basketball. He was a member of Dripping Spring Baptist Church.
Along with his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by his faithful wife of 43 years, Eva (1959-2003); his younger sisters, Gail White and Ann Grace, and one grandchild, Jennifer Page.
Tommy is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Shirley Page; one daughter, Kelly Thurston and husband Ricky of Russellville, Ky.; one son, Kevin Page and wife Janet of New Albany, Ind.; one stepson, Jamie Laster and wife Alesha of Clifty, Ky.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and his faithful furry companion, “P.”
Funeral services for Thomas “Tommy” Wayne Page will be conducted Friday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Noffsinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Bart Page, Fischer Thurston, Andy Woodall, Jeff White, Bert Covington, and Oscar York.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Dripping Spring Baptist Church Backpack Ministry. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.