Steven D. Rogers, 74, of Bushnell, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.
Born in Russellville, Ky., Mr. Rogers was the son of Dorris “DT” Rogers of Corinth, Ky. He moved to Tampa, Fla. in 1964. He joined the Merchant Marines for four years, then became an ironworker, and was a member of the Ironworkers Union Local 397 out of Tampa for 36 years. In 1976, he moved to Bushnell, Fla. He was a loving husband and father and cherished by many.
Mr. Rogers is survived by his wife, Teresa; daughter, Stefanie Edwards; son, Jason Rogers of Bushnell; sisters, Deborah Rhoden of Lake Wales and Sandra Gacio of St. Petersburg; brothers, Richard Rogers of Zephyrhills and Robert (Bob) Rogers of Russellville, Ky.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at the Dade Battlefield State Park Recreation Center, 7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell, FL 33513.
