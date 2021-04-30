Jonelle Turner Tribble, 84, of Trenton, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Brookdale Senior Living in Clarksville, Tenn.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, May 1 at 11 a.m. at Trenton Baptist Church with Rev. Dean Anderson and Rev. Greg Mathis officiating. Visitation will begin at the church Saturday, May 1 at 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at a later date in Edgewood Cemetery. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
