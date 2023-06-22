Maxie Fitzhugh, 87, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson, Ky.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 22 at 1 p.m. at Lewisburg Cemetery with Rev Johnny Fuller and Bro Bill Bursztynski officiating.
