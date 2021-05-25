Ralph Jordan, age 93, of Auburn, Ky., passed away May 21, 2021, in the Medical Center of Bowling Green, Ky.
Ralph was born in Detroit, Mich. to the late Lexie Jordan and Ruby Jordan.
Ralph was the owner and operator of Colonial House Furniture in Auburn since 1947. He served in World War II, was inducted in the Warren East Hall of Fame, was honored as a Kentucky Colonel, loved to play golf, and enjoyed woodworking.
Ralph is preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Claudia M. Jordan, and sister, Marjorie Anderson.
Ralph is survived by a son, Larry Jordan and Geannie of Auburn, Ky.; a daughter, Carolyn Jordan and Paul Zimmerman of South Union, Ky.; a sister, Katherine Barker of Lakeland, Fla.; a grandchild, Christopher Kelly Jordan; great-grandchildren, Conner Lane and Carleigh Reese; step-grandchildren, Ashley and Whitney; five step-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Ralph Jordan will be conducted Tuesday, May 25 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Gene Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, May 24 from 5-8 p.m. and Tuesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at 11 a.m.
Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.