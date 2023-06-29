Howard Glen Bourne, 81, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Funeral services were held Friday, June 23 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Gary Chapman officiating. Burial followed in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Friday, June 23 from 12 p.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.