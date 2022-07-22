Jackie Martin, 73, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services were held Thursday, July 21 at 1 p.m. at Whippoorwill Baptist Church in Schochoh with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Whippoorwill Cemetery. Visitation began at the church Thursday, July 21 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
