Minnie Sue Bradley, 66, of Russellville, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 26 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel. Burial followed in the First General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, May 25 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 26 from 8 a.m. until time of service.
