June Marie Welborn, 90, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Creekwood Place in Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Rogers and Bro. Jeremy Brooks officiating. Burial followed in the Dunmor Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Saturday, Nov. 1 from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. until time of the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.