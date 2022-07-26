James Ottis Ward, 84, of Allensville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Visitation began Saturday, July 23 from 12-4 p.m. in the chapel of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with cremation to follow.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 10:02 pm
